Connections
Discussing the state of the electric vehicle industry and infrastructure

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
Eric Logan and Brad McAreavy on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Eric Logan and Brad McAreavy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 21, 2023

Do you own an electric vehicle (EV) or would you consider purchasing one?

Pew Research from July shows that half of U.S. adults say they are not too or not at all likely to considering purchasing an EV. The research further shows that the share of the public interested in an EV purchase is down four percentage points from May 2022. From access to charging stations to the price of vehicles, a number of issues factor into the decision-making.

This hour, we discuss the state of the EV industry, EV infrastructure, and how the public views both. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
