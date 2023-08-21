Discussing the state of the electric vehicle industry and infrastructure

Do you own an electric vehicle (EV) or would you consider purchasing one?

Pew Research from July shows that half of U.S. adults say they are not too or not at all likely to considering purchasing an EV. The research further shows that the share of the public interested in an EV purchase is down four percentage points from May 2022. From access to charging stations to the price of vehicles, a number of issues factor into the decision-making.

This hour, we discuss the state of the EV industry, EV infrastructure, and how the public views both. Our guests:

