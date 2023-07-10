© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester City School District President Cynthia Elliott and Vice President Beatriz LeBron on how to improve the district

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT
Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Cynthia Elliott and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 10, 2023

During a previous discussion on Connections, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson said during his time as mayor, he believed that the Rochester City Schools could be fixed, but now, he says he doesn’t know if that’s possible. He cites the concentration of poverty in the district.

We talk with the current president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board about those comments and their thoughts on the future of the district. Our guests:

