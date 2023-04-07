Previewing next year's total solar eclipse
Almost exactly one year from now, Rochester will be buzzing with activities and festivals surrounding a remarkable natural event. A total solar eclipse is set for the afternoon of April 8, 2024. While “totality” will be all of three minutes and 38 seconds, years of planning have already gone into how to mark the event.
This hour, we preview what to expect and how you can participate. Our guests:
- Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Tyler Nordgren, Ph.D., astronomer, and owner and artist of Space Art Travel Bureau
- Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
- Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center