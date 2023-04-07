© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing next year's total solar eclipse

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
Deb Ross, Dan Schneiderman, and Scott Fybush on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Deb Ross, Dan Schneiderman, and Scott Fybush on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 7, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Almost exactly one year from now, Rochester will be buzzing with activities and festivals surrounding a remarkable natural event. A total solar eclipse is set for the afternoon of April 8, 2024. While “totality” will be all of three minutes and 38 seconds, years of planning have already gone into how to mark the event.

This hour, we preview what to expect and how you can participate. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack