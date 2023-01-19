Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be in Western New York this month. The principal conductor is Theodore Kuchar, who is a faculty member at Houghton University. The orchestra is on a tour that includes 40 concerts in the U.S., including one at Houghton University and one at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester. The goal is to carry a message of hope across the world during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

This hour, we preview the performances and discuss the emotions behind them. Plus, we’ll hear about the latest in local efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Our guests:

