Connections

Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine

By Mona Seghatoleslami,
Megan Mack
Published January 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
Elena Dilai on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Elena Dilai appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be in Western New York this month. The principal conductor is Theodore Kuchar, who is a faculty member at Houghton University. The orchestra is on a tour that includes 40 concerts in the U.S., including one at Houghton University and one at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester. The goal is to carry a message of hope across the world during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

This hour, we preview the performances and discuss the emotions behind them. Plus, we’ll hear about the latest in local efforts to help the people of Ukraine. Our guests:

  • Theodore Kuchar, principal conductor of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, and professor of orchestral conducting at the Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton University 
  • Elena Dilai, board member of RocMaidan 
Mona Seghatoleslami
Mona Seghatoleslami﻿ is the host and producer on WXXI Classical 91.5 FM weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. She also hosts the lunchtime concert series Live From Hochstein at 12:10 p.m. Wednesdays, interviews musicians, produces special programs, and works on any project she can find that helps connect people and music in our community through WXXI.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
