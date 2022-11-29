© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester

Published November 29, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Nick Coulter, David Whitaker (front), Jeanell Coleman Grimes and Lisa Kuhmann (back) on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Nick Coulter, David Whitaker, Lisa Kuhmann and Jeanell Coleman Grimes appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes.

Our guests:

