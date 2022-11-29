Discussing how to address the rise in homelessness in Rochester
The team at Person Centered Housing Options (PCHO) says it's sounding the alarm about the rise in homelessness in Rochester. We talk with the staff about a new permanent housing project and about PCHO's outreach to local people in need of homes.
Our guests:
- Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
- Jeanell Coleman Grimes, chief program officer for Person Centered Housing Options
- Lisa Kuhmann, outreach program manager for Person Centered Housing Options
- David Whitaker, housing and outreach program consumer at Person Centered Housing Options