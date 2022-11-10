Previewing ROC the Future's 2022 "State of Our Children" report
We talk with the team from ROC the Future about this year's "State of Our Children" report. The annual summary is an update on a number of issues related to children in our region. We preview the report and discuss areas of progress and what needs future work.
Our guests:
- Lorna Washington, Ed.D., alliance chair for ROC the Future
- Jackie Campbell, alliance director for ROC the Future
- Kearstin Brown-Warren, PECAN parent and family partner with ROC the Future