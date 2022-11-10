© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing ROC the Future's 2022 "State of Our Children" report

Published November 10, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
Kearstin Brown-Warren and Lorna Washington on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Kearstin Brown-Warren and Lorna Washington appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk with the team from ROC the Future about this year's "State of Our Children" report. The annual summary is an update on a number of issues related to children in our region. We preview the report and discuss areas of progress and what needs future work.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein