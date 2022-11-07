© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Why some shoppers have decided to leave Amazon

Published November 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Andrew Brady on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Andrew Brady appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A Christmas without Amazon? Yet again this year, a movement has sprung up, urging holiday shoppers to ditch Amazon and support independent businesses. But Amazon continues to pile up customers and subscribers to Amazon Prime.

Our guests discuss the uphill battle to convince more of their peers to go without Amazon. Our guests:

  • Andrew Brady, co-founder and chair of Conscious Capitalism Rochester
  • Julia Hoyle, winemaker for Hosmer Winery, and Geneva resident
  • Rebekah R., graduate student and Rochester native, who is currently living in Chicago
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein