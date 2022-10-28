© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the value of volunteer service, and the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act

Published October 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
Glenn Cerosaletti, Wendy Owens and Brady Fergusson on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Glenn Cerosaletti, Wendy Owens and Brady Fergusson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 28, 2022.
What is the value of volunteer service, and what does effective service look like? We sit down with returned Peace Corps volunteers to discuss their work and the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act. The U.S. Senate is considering authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars to breathe new life into the Peace Corps. The House has already passed the bill.

We discuss the impact it could have with our guests:

  • Glenn Cerosaletti, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Bolivia, 1994-1996) 
  • Brady Fergusson, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Kiribati, 2006-2008) 
  • Lee Ana Hess, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Dominican Republic, 2017-2019) 
  • Wendy Owens, returned Peace Corps volunteer (Paraguay, 2000-2002)
  • Jonathan Pearson, advocacy director for the National Peace Corps Association, and returned Peace Corps volunteer (Federated States of Micronesia, 1987-1989) 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
