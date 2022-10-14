© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing guidelines for breast cancer screening in 2022

Published October 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
LaPassion Davis (pictured with her mother), Holly Anderson, and Dr. Avice O'Connell on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
LaPassion Davis (pictured with her mother), Holly Anderson, and Dr. Avice O'Connell appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

You've likely seen some "pink" marketing this month related to breast cancer awareness. Advocates and survivors say that public discussion is important and can help save lives, but awareness is important throughout the year. So when should individuals start getting mammograms?

We talk about the latest guidelines in breast cancer screening, and how to increase access to screening and treatment for all patients, especially those in underrepresented groups. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein