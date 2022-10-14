Discussing guidelines for breast cancer screening in 2022
You've likely seen some "pink" marketing this month related to breast cancer awareness. Advocates and survivors say that public discussion is important and can help save lives, but awareness is important throughout the year. So when should individuals start getting mammograms?
We talk about the latest guidelines in breast cancer screening, and how to increase access to screening and treatment for all patients, especially those in underrepresented groups. Our guests:
- Avice O'Connell, M.D., division head of breast imaging, and professor of imaging sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Holly Anderson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
- LaPassion Davis, breast cancer survivor