Connections

Author Tracey Gendron on her book, "Ageism Unmasked"

Published October 11, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT
Cover of "Ageism Unmasked" by Tracey Gendron, PhD.
Cover of "Ageism Unmasked" by Tracey Gendron, PhD.
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for urgent action to combat ageism. According to the WHO, every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes. Experts say that can result in poorer health, workplace struggles, and negative effects on the economy. Tracey Gendron is the chair of the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University and the author of "Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It." She will be a guest of Lifespan Rochester on Thursday to discuss how ageism has become so prevalent in society and the consequences it has for people of all ages.

This hour, she joins us to discuss her research and how to combat ageism. Our guest:

