Connections

Discussing the latest in concussion protocol and treatment

Published October 10, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Trevor Cramer and Jeff Bazarian on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Trevor Cramer and Jeff Bazarian appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple head injuries in recent games, with the second leading him to hold his hands splayed in front of his face after he was tackled. Experts say it's a sign of brain damage. The situation has renewed conversations about concussion protocols and player safety.

We talk with local sports medicine experts. Our guests:

  • Jeff Bazarian, M.D., M.P.H., professor of emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, and PHS at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Trevor Cramer, ATC, director of athletic training outreach in sports medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Katie Rizzone, M.D., M.P.H., associate professor of orthopaedics and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Casey Howlett, patient and former football player who sustained at least one concussion
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
