© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the latest with electric vehicles, infrastructure, and tax credits

Published August 30, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Brad McAreavy and Preston Faulkner on "Connections."
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Brad McAreavy and Preston Faulkner appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A $7,500 tax credit is an incentive for many people considering an electric vehicle (EV) purchase. But how does it work? What are the rules? Some consumers say they are confused about the requirements and qualifications. Meanwhile, there are also questions about EV infrastructure and how accessible charging stations are around the region.

We discuss all of this and more with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein