Discussing the latest with electric vehicles, infrastructure, and tax credits
A $7,500 tax credit is an incentive for many people considering an electric vehicle (EV) purchase. But how does it work? What are the rules? Some consumers say they are confused about the requirements and qualifications. Meanwhile, there are also questions about EV infrastructure and how accessible charging stations are around the region.
We discuss all of this and more with our guests:
- Preston Faulkner, local resident who is considering an electric vehicle purchase
- Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers Association
- Abby McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Anne Spaulding, manager for the division of environmental quality for the City of Rochester