Discussing New York State's proposed Fashion Act
New York could become the first state in the nation to regulate how fashion companies make their clothing and treat their workers. The Fashion Act would require big apparel and footwear companies to disclose the materials they use, the environmental impact created, worker conditions, and more.
We talk about what that would mean with one of the creators of the legislation and local designers. Our guests:
- Joanna Carroll, owner and founder of The Op Shop
- Maverick Funchess, designer and founder of MadeByMav Design Company
- Jenna Gagnier, ethical fashion designer
- Assemblymember Anna Kelles, Ph.D., District 125