Connections

Discussing New York State's proposed Fashion Act

Published July 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Joanna Carroll on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Joanna Carroll appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
New York could become the first state in the nation to regulate how fashion companies make their clothing and treat their workers. The Fashion Act would require big apparel and footwear companies to disclose the materials they use, the environmental impact created, worker conditions, and more.

We talk about what that would mean with one of the creators of the legislation and local designers. Our guests:

Connections
