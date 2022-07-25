© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Jill Paperno on criminal justice reform

Published July 25, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
Jill Paperno on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jill Paperno on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 25, 2022.
When gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin campaigned in Fairport, an incident occurred that was initially described as a "violent attack with a knife." The reality was more complicated; an inebriated and confused veteran had approached Zeldin while holding a plastic cat-shaped keychain, sometimes used as a tool for self-defense. The man was wrestled to the ground; he was charged locally in a way that required immediate release.

Zeldin condemned the system for letting the man go free while charges are pending; critics have said that the Monroe County District Attorney's office, which has close ties to Zeldin, could have pursued more serious charges that would have mandated bail. Our guest discusses how charges work; the current debate about criminal justice reform; and the need for vibrant public defense. In studio:

  • Jill Paperno, civil rights litigator for the Empire Justice Center, and former Monroe County Public Defender
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
