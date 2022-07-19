Previewing the documentary, "Outta the Muck"

Have you heard of “the Muck?” The historic town of Pahokee is located in the Everglades region of Florida. The area’s nutrient-rich soil has led Pahokee residents to refer to their home as “the Muck.”

In a new documentary, filmmaker Ira McKinley goes back to the Muck to find his roots. In the process, he tells the story of his family and their efforts to push through tragedy and challenges and forge their own narrative of Black achievement.

“Outta the Muck” will be screened in Rochester before it debuts on PBS next year. We discuss its themes with our guests:

