Connections

Previewing the documentary, "Outta the Muck"

Published July 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
Jared Case and Ira McKinley on "Connections."
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jared Case and Ira McKinley appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Have you heard of “the Muck?” The historic town of Pahokee is located in the Everglades region of Florida. The area’s nutrient-rich soil has led Pahokee residents to refer to their home as “the Muck.”

In a new documentary, filmmaker Ira McKinley goes back to the Muck to find his roots. In the process, he tells the story of his family and their efforts to push through tragedy and challenges and forge their own narrative of Black achievement.

“Outta the Muck” will be screened in Rochester before it debuts on PBS next year. We discuss its themes with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
