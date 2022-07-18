© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Is the local housing market starting to cool?

Published July 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT
Mark Siwiec and Kristin Vanden Brul on "Connections"
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Kristin Vanden Brul and Mark Siwiec appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 18, 2022.
You might have seen the headlines proclaiming that the long-awaited cooling of the housing market has finally begun. Is that true in Rochester and Western New York? The hot market has gone on longer than many experts expected.

Our guests update us on whether buyers or sellers have the advantage now. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
