Is the local housing market starting to cool?
You might have seen the headlines proclaiming that the long-awaited cooling of the housing market has finally begun. Is that true in Rochester and Western New York? The hot market has gone on longer than many experts expected.
Our guests update us on whether buyers or sellers have the advantage now. Our guests:
- Mark Siwiec, team leader of Mark Siwiec and Associates
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus
- Kristin Vanden Brul, broker associate with REMAX Plus