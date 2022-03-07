© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What are the possible paths forward with the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Published March 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Randy Stone and Hein Goemans appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion. The war has been more difficult than Russian leaders expected. Meanwhile, NATO continues to refuse Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone. What are the possible paths forward in this conflict? Our guests discuss it:

  • Hein Goemans, professor of political science at the University of Rochester
  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
