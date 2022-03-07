What are the possible paths forward with the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russian invasion. The war has been more difficult than Russian leaders expected. Meanwhile, NATO continues to refuse Ukrainian requests to establish a no-fly zone. What are the possible paths forward in this conflict? Our guests discuss it:
- Hein Goemans, professor of political science at the University of Rochester
- Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester