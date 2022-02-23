Peter Jemison on his life and work at Ganondagan

The longtime site manager for Ganondagan has retired. Peter Jemison ran the cultural facility for nearly 37 years. He retired on February 1. Jemison is an artist and an educator whose career has taken many turns, but consistent throughout has been his dedication to teaching and raising awareness about Native American culture. He joins us to discuss his work, and we hear from his successors about the future of Ganondagan. Our guests:



Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan), artist, educator, and retired site manage for Ganondagan

Ansley Jemison (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan

Michael Galban (Washoe/Northern Paiute), site manager for Ganondagan