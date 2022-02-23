© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Peter Jemison on his life and work at Ganondagan

Published February 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
The longtime site manager for Ganondagan has retired. Peter Jemison ran the cultural facility for nearly 37 years. He retired on February 1. Jemison is an artist and an educator whose career has taken many turns, but consistent throughout has been his dedication to teaching and raising awareness about Native American culture. He joins us to discuss his work, and we hear from his successors about the future of Ganondagan. Our guests:

  • Peter Jemison (Seneca, Heron Clan), artist, educator, and retired site manage for Ganondagan
  • Ansley Jemison (Seneca, Wolf Clan), cultural liaison for Ganondagan
  • Michael Galban (Washoe/Northern Paiute), site manager for Ganondagan
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
