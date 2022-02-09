Discussing the new California composting law
Should composting be required by law? In California, it now is a requirement for businesses and residents. The new law took effect in January. In New York State, composting is not mandated; instead, it's becoming increasingly popular for individual towns to launch their own local programs. But how would a mandate go over?
Our guests discuss the present and future of composting, and how to gain more buy-in. Our guests:
- Shana Bull, California resident who recently started composting
- Julie Domaratz, mayor of the village of Fairport
- Gary Feinland, environmental program specialist from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
- Emily Pacifico, operations manager for Impact Earth