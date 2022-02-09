© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the new California composting law

Published February 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Should composting be required by law? In California, it now is a requirement for businesses and residents. The new law took effect in January. In New York State, composting is not mandated; instead, it's becoming increasingly popular for individual towns to launch their own local programs. But how would a mandate go over?

Our guests discuss the present and future of composting, and how to gain more buy-in. Our guests:

  • Shana Bull, California resident who recently started composting
  • Julie Domaratz, mayor of the village of Fairport
  • Gary Feinland, environmental program specialist from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
  • Emily Pacifico, operations manager for Impact Earth
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein