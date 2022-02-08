An update on efforts to help people in Rochester who are homeless
Monroe County is stepping up its efforts to help local individuals who are homeless. February is typically the most brutal month for the homeless population.
We discuss the most recent efforts aimed at helping people find shelter and safety. Our guests:
- Corinda Crossdale, Deputy Monroe County Executive of Health and Human Services
- Nick Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Person Centered Housing Options
- Lisa Kuhmann, homeless outreach manager for Person Centered Housing Options
- Sister Grace Miller, founder and executive director of the House of Mercy