Connections

An update on efforts to help people in Rochester who are homeless

Published February 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Monroe County is stepping up its efforts to help local individuals who are homeless. February is typically the most brutal month for the homeless population.

We discuss the most recent efforts aimed at helping people find shelter and safety. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
