Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify?
Amidst the dustup over Spotify and Joe Rogan, a question that doesn't get asked very much is: Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify? There's a range of views on this. Many up-and-coming musicians feel like their work is consumed for very little money. Spotify contends that artists are paid fairly and benefit in both revenue and new listener opportunities. Our guests discuss it:
- Zahyia Rolle, Rochester-based musician
- Matthew James, musician with Soviet Dolls
- Justin Montione, musician with Haishen
- Paul Nunes, leader of The Occasional Saints and The P.V. Nunes Band, and founding partner of Heisman Nunes and Hull LLP