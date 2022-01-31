© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify?

Published January 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST
Amidst the dustup over Spotify and Joe Rogan, a question that doesn't get asked very much is: Do most musicians benefit from being on Spotify? There's a range of views on this. Many up-and-coming musicians feel like their work is consumed for very little money. Spotify contends that artists are paid fairly and benefit in both revenue and new listener opportunities. Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
