Connections

Discussing new developments related to child care services in Monroe County

Published January 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
We discuss new developments related to child care services in Monroe County. Thursday on this program, we spoke with Pete Nabozny, author of the new Children’s Agenda report, “Barriers to Care.” The report detailed how information about child care services is not readily available in most New York State counties.

This hour, we talk with Monroe County officials about that report and about what they want families to know regarding updates in services. Our guests:

  • Corinda Crossdale, Deputy Monroe County Executive for Health and Human Services
  • Denise Read, Monroe County Deputy Director for Administration
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
