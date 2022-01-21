Discussing new developments related to child care services in Monroe County
We discuss new developments related to child care services in Monroe County. Thursday on this program, we spoke with Pete Nabozny, author of the new Children’s Agenda report, “Barriers to Care.” The report detailed how information about child care services is not readily available in most New York State counties.
This hour, we talk with Monroe County officials about that report and about what they want families to know regarding updates in services. Our guests:
- Corinda Crossdale, Deputy Monroe County Executive for Health and Human Services
- Denise Read, Monroe County Deputy Director for Administration