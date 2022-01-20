Discussing barriers to information about child care assistance in New York State

During Tuesday’s state budget address, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined funding for child care. Some local representatives say it’s not enough. Meanwhile, the Children’s Agenda recently released a report about how information related to child care assistance is provided locally, and it identifies barriers and gaps. We discuss the state of child care and how to improve access to it. Our guests:



Pete Nabozny, policy director for The Children's Agenda

Danielle Jones, mother, member of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative Experience Cohort, licensed mental health counselor, and podcaster