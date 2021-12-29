How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities?
NASA is consulting with theologians to learn more about this question: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities? The launch of the new space telescope will give scientists their most detailed look ever at far-away planets.
If they find signs of intelligent life, NASA wants to know how best to communicate and interact with faith groups. Our guests discuss what that kind of discovery would mean:
- Rabbi Peter Stein, rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
- Muhammad Shafiq, executive director of the Brian and Jean Hickey Center for Interfaith Studies and Dialogue, and professor of Islamic and religious studies at Nazareth College
- Reverend Barbara Adams, ordained ministerial counselor at Peace and Harmony Ministry
- Reverend Val Fowler, retired pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Honeoye Falls