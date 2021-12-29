© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities?

Published December 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST
Rabbi Peter Stein and Muhammad Shafiq appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Rabbi Peter Stein and Muhammad Shafiq appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
NASA is consulting with theologians to learn more about this question: How would the discovery of intelligent alien life impact religious communities? The launch of the new space telescope will give scientists their most detailed look ever at far-away planets.

If they find signs of intelligent life, NASA wants to know how best to communicate and interact with faith groups. Our guests discuss what that kind of discovery would mean:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
