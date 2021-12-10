YMCA leaders on their plans for enhancing services in the City of Rochester
The YMCA has approved new recommendations for enhancing its services in the city of Rochester. This comes after the Y closed its Carlson MetroCenter.
We talk with local YMCA leaders about the recommendations and how they will be implemented. Our guests:
- Pam Cowan, chief marketing and experience officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester
- Daniele Lyman-Torres incoming senior vice president of urban services at the YMCA of Greater Rochester