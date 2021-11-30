Discussing the latest COVID-19 travel bans
If the new coronavirus variant has already traveled to a dozen or more countries, why is the United States restricting travel to parts of Africa? Our guests have expertise in both African affairs and pandemic response.
We discuss the fast-moving dynamics of tracking this variant, understanding global vaccine access, and how to respond.
- Todd Moss, former deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs at the U.S. Department of State
- Charles Kenny, senior fellow and the director of technology and development at the Center for Global Development, and author of “The Plague Cycle”