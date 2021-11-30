© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the latest COVID-19 travel bans

Published November 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST
Travelers have lots of new coronavirus-related questions about booking — and canceling — flights.
If the new coronavirus variant has already traveled to a dozen or more countries, why is the United States restricting travel to parts of Africa? Our guests have expertise in both African affairs and pandemic response.

We discuss the fast-moving dynamics of tracking this variant, understanding global vaccine access, and how to respond.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
