RPD officers pepper-sprayed woman with young child on Portland Avenue

Rochester Police released body camera footage Friday of a woman who was pepper-sprayed by officers on Portland Avenue last month while she was with her child.

In a news conference Friday, the Police Accountability Board claimed the woman was also tackled, but that wasn’t clear in the video.

The Feb. 22 video shows an officer stopping a woman on Clifford Avenue because she was accused of shoplifting at a nearby Rite Aid. She said she didn’t steal anything, and one officer told her to wait while another officer checked it out. The officer walked away, and the woman ran. The officer chased her down and pepper-sprayed her outside a nearby restaurant on Portland Avenue. That same officer said they “chopped at her arm” in order to get her to put her child down.

Further footage released by the PAB Friday from a nearby security camera shows the woman put the child down, struggled with the officer and the officer slammed her to the ground.

Rochester Police say the child was not sprayed. The woman was charged with trespassing and given an appearance ticket.

The body camera footage shows that when the woman was cuffed and put in the police car, her child began crying loudly for her mother. An officer tried to console the girl and keep her from running away, asking her name,if she wanted to see a dog and rubbing her back. The officer asked another officer to block the view “because it doesn’t look good to restrain like a 3-year-old.” The officer eventually put the child in the police car with her mother.

City police said an officer has been placed on administrative duty until an internal investigation has been completed.

Members of the PAB say that two of the officers involved were also involved in a Jan. 29 incident on Harris Street when a 9-year-old was pepper-sprayed.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement on the incident Friday morning, citing her work on state-mandated police reform. She called the video disturbing and said it highlighted the need for systemic change.

“When incidents like this occur, I am relieved that I ensured body-worn cameras are worn by our police, so we can see what occurs on our streets and hold officers accountable,” Warren said in the statement.

“We have to collectively push forward the request to the State allowing the City to immediately terminate officers for cause,” the statement continued. “Change will not come until we have the ability to fully hold our officers accountable when they violate the public's trust.”





