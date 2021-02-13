RPD announces 1 officer suspended, 3 on leave after pepper-spraying of 9-year-old girl

Rochester Police have named four officers who they say were involved in the January 29 incident on Harris Street where a 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed after police responded to a call that started with a call of a possibly stolen vehicle, and ended with officers trying to deal with a distraught child.

The information released on Friday indicates that one officer has been suspended and three others placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Originally, police officials said that one officer was suspended and two others placed on administrative leave.

And that action was taken after Mayor Lovely Warren ordered Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan on February 1 to suspend the officers involved.

The action announced late Friday afternoon included:

-Officer Alexander Lombard suspended. Lombard has been with the department approximately 2-and-a-half years.

-Officer Chad Brady has been placed on administrative leave. Brady has been with the RPD approximately 5-and-a-half years.

-Officer Adam Bradstreet has been placed on administrative leave. Bradstreet has been with the department about 4-and-a-half years.

-Officer Hanna Schneeberger has been placed on administrative leave. Schneeberger has been with the department about 3-and-a-half years.

News of the suspension and administrative leave came after additional body-worn camera footage of the incident was released on Thursday.