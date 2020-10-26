Officials in Wayne County confirm cluster of nursing home cases

Officials from Wayne County Public Health and the Rochester Regional Health System have confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a nursing home in Newark.

County officials say that the total number of COVID-19 cases connected to the DeMay Living Center as of Monday is 61, with 47 of those cases involving residents and 14 cases affecting staff members.

Four of the 47 nursing home residents needed hospitalization. Investigation by Wayne County Public Health has led to the belief that the cases have been linked to the spread from one or more nursing home staffers to the residents.

County health officials say they will closely monitor the situation and work with the DeMay Nursing Home to identify any additional cases.

The nursing home is operated by Rochester Regional Health which released this statement:

“Rochester Regional Health continues to follow all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our Long Term Care and other facilities. The increase in cases highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant in taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community including wearing masks and social distancing.

We continue to keep the families of our residents updated whenever a positive case occurs among residents or staff. As a result of the positive cases, visitation has been suspended at DeMay per New York State guidelines.”