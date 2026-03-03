© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

New leadership in Brighton

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:49 AM EST
A man with short dark hair is standing behind a podium and speaking into a micophone.
MARY COOKE
/
Provided
Nate Salzman

12:00: New leadership in Brighton

1:00: CITY Magazine celebrates family

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle wanted to serve one more term, but he got challenged by a member of his own party — Brighton Town Councilman Nate Salzman. It set up a tense designation battle, which Salzman won by a slim margin. Now, Moehle is stepping aside to allow for new leadership. But some told Salzman he was running too soon and should have waited his turn. We discuss his decision to take on an established Democrat and the difficult designation that ensued. In studio:

  • Nate Salzman, candidate for Brighton town supervisor 

Then in our second hour, a look at family — from family roots, family recipes, and family businesses to chosen families and more. We're joined by the team at CITY Magazine to explore "The Family Issue." Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Ryan Williamson, executive director of CITY Magazine and director of digital products for WXXI Public Media
  • Flo Cardella, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Chris Ziogas, owner of Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180
  • Ava Bliss, director of events and marketing for Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180
  • Meili Shepard, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Patricia Roesch, editor of "Magic Dragon"
  • Joanne Andrews, art director of "Magic Dragon"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
