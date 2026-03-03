12:00: New leadership in Brighton

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle wanted to serve one more term, but he got challenged by a member of his own party — Brighton Town Councilman Nate Salzman. It set up a tense designation battle, which Salzman won by a slim margin. Now, Moehle is stepping aside to allow for new leadership. But some told Salzman he was running too soon and should have waited his turn. We discuss his decision to take on an established Democrat and the difficult designation that ensued. In studio:

Nate Salzman, candidate for Brighton town supervisor

Then in our second hour, a look at family — from family roots, family recipes, and family businesses to chosen families and more. We're joined by the team at CITY Magazine to explore "The Family Issue." Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Ryan Williamson, executive director of CITY Magazine and director of digital products for WXXI Public Media

Flo Cardella, contributor to CITY Magazine

Chris Ziogas, owner of Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180

Ava Bliss, director of events and marketing for Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180

Meili Shepard, contributor to CITY Magazine

Patricia Roesch, editor of "Magic Dragon"

Joanne Andrews, art director of "Magic Dragon"

