Monroe County reports another 715 cases of COVID-19

Monroe County’s latest COVID-19 numbers show the number of new daily cases up by 715.

The Saturday data did not show any new deaths. The total is 429 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 658 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.9%.

The Finger Lakes region still has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state at 8.45%

750 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 138 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 new cases in Monroe County: