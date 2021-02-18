Monroe County reports 162 COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 162 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.

There were 30 new deaths. The dates for those deaths were Dec. 19, 2020; Jan. 15, 2021; and between Feb. 1 and Feb. 16, 2021.

The total number of deaths is 1,108 to date.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 147 new cases per day.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.2% The infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 2.39%

There are 265 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 71 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 36%.

This is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: