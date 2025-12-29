© 2026 WXXI News
Finger Lakes Community College launching free AI webinar series

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published December 29, 2025 at 12:09 PM EST

Finger Lake Community College will hold the first of several free webinars about artificial intelligence in the workplace on Jan. 13.

That first webinar will feature associate professor Dave Ghidiu discussing AI bias. Developers use massive amounts of data to train AI tools, which can reflect human mistakes and stereotypes present in that data, according to a news release from the college.

During the presentation, Ghidiu also will share ways to recognize and reduce bias in AI-generated text and images.

Additional webinars include:

  • "The Virtual Roundtable: Building Perspective with AI Personas" with Adam Heidebrink-Bruno, digital content specialist at FLCC, at noon on Feb. 10.
  • "NotebookLM: Summarize, Analyze, and Create in Seconds," presented by Ghidiu at noon on March 10.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
