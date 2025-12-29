Finger Lakes Community College launching free AI webinar series

Finger Lake Community College will hold the first of several free webinars about artificial intelligence in the workplace on Jan. 13.

That first webinar will feature associate professor Dave Ghidiu discussing AI bias. Developers use massive amounts of data to train AI tools, which can reflect human mistakes and stereotypes present in that data, according to a news release from the college.

During the presentation, Ghidiu also will share ways to recognize and reduce bias in AI-generated text and images.

Additional webinars include:

