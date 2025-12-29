Thousands without power as strong winds blow through region

More than 8,000 Rochester Gas & Electric customers are without power Monday afternoon as high winds blow through the Rochester region.

The largest number of outages — 3,445 — is in Chili. Other areas with significant outages are Penfield, Greece, Webster and Ogden.

A high wind warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday for several counties, including Monroe, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning notes that damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines; shallow-rooted trees in saturated ground are more susceptible to falling. Also, travel for high-profile vehicles may be difficult.

Wind gusts of more than 75 mph have been recorded Monday afternoon, the weather service said, and winds are expected to remain strong before gradually decreasing later Monday.

Wires are down in several spots in Monroe County, according to the county's 911 incidents log.

There is also a winter weather advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday. The weather service says Monroe County could see 3 to 6 inches of snow, and with the gusting winds, that could "significantly reduce visibility."

Those hazardous conditions will affect the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes, the weather service said.