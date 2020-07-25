Monroe County Democrats back Jackie Ortiz for elections commissioner

The Monroe County Democratic Committee on Saturday selected City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz as the recommended candidate for the position of Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

The vote took place at Genesee Valley Park. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, committee members stayed in their cars and their votes were collected from them, following health and safety protocols.

“As Democrats, today’s Special Meeting showed our party's ability to innovate and collaborate, demonstrating that our differences are in-fact our strength,” said MCDC Chairwoman Brittaney Wells. “This county-wide meeting was the product of teamwork and a shared vision for our future- a future that we can all be proud of. Jackie Ortiz has demonstrated herself to be a dedicated public servant to our community over the years and she has my full support. I look forward to working with Ortiz and Ms. Boose as we gear up for the general election.”

The comment from Wells is in reference to the current Acting Democratic Commissioner, LaShana Boose, who announced earlier this month she would not be seeking the job on a full-time basis. Boose did say at that time she has “decided that I want to support Ms. Ortiz and use my experience in service of her and the board’s success.”

That happened after a difficult primary election in June due in part to the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The county legislature will now vote on the recommendation to appoint Ortiz as elections commissioner. That likely will happen at their meeting in August.

The process was roiled in some political bickering this past spring over how Democrats would make their recommendation.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren said that she was, “excited to see two women of color working side-by-side to lead the Board of Elections.”