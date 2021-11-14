-
The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office executed a search warrant at the headquarters of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, according to party…
-
ConnectionsWednesday night's vice presidential debate may not change the course of the presidential race, but it did give voters an opportunity to hear about the…
-
The executive director and chairperson of the Monroe County Democratic Committee informed party leaders Thursday that she has stepped down as executive…
-
A state judge on Friday said there was nothing precluding the Monroe County Legislature from installing a new Democratic county elections commissioner now…
-
The Monroe County Democratic Committee on Saturday selected Rochester City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz to be the new Democratic Monroe County Board of…
-
Acting Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose says she is not going to to fill the position on a full-time basis.A statement…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and some Democratic Monroe County legislators are challenging the county attorney’s legal opinion on the process of…