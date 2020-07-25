Monroe County Democrats back Jackie Ortiz for elections commissioner

The Monroe County Democratic Committee on Saturday selected Rochester City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz to be the new Democratic Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner, pending approval from the county legislature.

The vote took place at Genesee Valley Park. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, committee members stayed in their cars and their votes were collected from them, following health and safety protocols.

In a statement, Ortiz noted that she will be the first Latinx person to hold the office. She also stated that her appointment “signals the full confidence of the Democratic Committee in her ability to lead the Board of Elections and ensure greater transparency, accessibility, and equity for the people of Monroe County."

“As Democrats, today’s Special Meeting showed our party's ability to innovate and collaborate, demonstrating that our differences are in-fact our strength,” said MCDC Chairwoman Brittaney Wells. “This county-wide meeting was the product of teamwork and a shared vision for our future- a future that we can all be proud of. Jackie Ortiz has demonstrated herself to be a dedicated public servant to our community over the years and she has my full support. I look forward to working with Ortiz and Ms. (Lashana) Boose as we gear up for the general election.”

Boose announced earlier this month she would not be seeking the job on a full-time basis. Boose did say at that time she has would support Ortiz. Boose was part of a difficult primary election in June due in part to the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The process was roiled in some political bickering this past spring over how Democrats would make their recommendation.Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren said that she was excited to see two women of color working side-by-side to lead the Board of Elections.