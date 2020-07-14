LaShana Boose will not seek full-time post as Dem. Monroe County Elections Commissioner

Acting Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose says she is not going to look to fill the position on a full-time basis.

A statement released by Boose on Tuesday evening said that, “Now more than ever, I feel that it is imperative that Black and Brown people work together to lift each other up. That’s why after learning that another woman of color was seeking to be our Elections Commissioner, I have decided that I want to support Ms. Ortiz and use my experience in service of her and the Board’s success.”

Boose said that she took on the role of Acting Commissioner, knowing that the task was overwhelming. She says that “unfortunately everyone would focus on and magnify any errors” while marginalizing the successes despite the challenges of the pandemic.

There were complaints that some people had difficulty casting ballots on Primary Day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a very large influx of absentee ballots and also fewer polling places than usual since some sites had to be consolidated.

The announcement on Tuesday evening came a day after Rochester City Councilwoman Jackie Ortiz announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement through the Monroe County Democratic Committee saying that for her, the debate was always about having a fully-functioning Board of Elections that could protect the citizens’ right to vote.

Warren said that Boose rose to the challenge, and led the board through a successful primary election during unprecedented times. Warren said that she is “excited to see two women of color working side-by-side” to lead the Board of Elections.

Monroe County Democratic Committee members will vote on the commissioner position on July 25.