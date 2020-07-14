LaShana Boose will not seek full-time post as Dem. Monroe County Elections Commissioner

Acting Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose says she is not going to to fill the position on a full-time basis.

A statement released by Boose Tuesday evening said, “Now more than ever, I feel that it is imperative that Black and Brown people work together to lift each other up. That’s why after learning that another woman of color was seeking to be our elections commissioner, I have decided that I want to support Ms. Ortiz and use my experience in service of her and the board’s success.”

Boose said that she took on the role of acting commissioner knowing that the task was overwhelming. She says that many would spotlight and magnify any errors she made while marginalizing the successes despite the challenges of the pandemic.

There were complaints that some voters had difficulty casting ballots on Primary Day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a large influx of absentee ballots and fewer polling places than usual since some sites had to be consolidated.

Credit cityofrochester.gov Jackie Ortiz

Tuesday announcement came a day after Rochester City Councilperson Jackie Ortiz announced her candidacy for the position of Democratic Board of Elections commissioner.

Also on Tuesday, Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement through the Monroe County Democratic Committee saying, for her, the debate was always about having a fully-functioning Board of Elections that could protect the citizens’ right to vote.

Warren said Boose rose to the challenge, and led the board through a successful primary election during unprecedented times. Warren said that she is excited to see two women of color working side-by-side to lead the Board of Elections.

Monroe County Democratic Committee members will vote on the commissioner position on July 25.