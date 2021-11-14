Monroe County Board of Elections Commissioner

-
Natalie Sheppard is leaving the Rochester Board of Education to join the Monroe County Board of Elections.Board President Van White said Sheppard informed…
-
The splintered Democratic Caucus of the Monroe County Legislature appointed City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz to serve as Democratic elections commissioner,…
-
A state judge on Friday said there was nothing precluding the Monroe County Legislature from installing a new Democratic county elections commissioner now…
-
Monroe County legislators on Tuesday put off voting on a long-awaited measure to confirm the appointment of a county Democratic elections commissioner at…
-
Now that Rochester City Councilmember Jackie Ortiz has been chosen by Democratic Party leaders to be their next Board of Elections commissioner, one of…
-
Acting Democratic Monroe County Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose says she is not going to to fill the position on a full-time basis.A statement…
-
A state judge on Friday gave a faction of the Monroe County Democratic Committee until Monday to devise a plan to have the committee elect a county…
-
A state judge will hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit intended to stop Democrats in the Monroe County Legislature from appointing a new county elections…
-
Democrats in the Monroe County Legislature announced Friday that they will choose the next Democratic county elections commissioner, a stark departure…
-
Last month, state elections officials canceled the Democratic presidential primary, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, U.S.…