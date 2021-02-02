Explosion on Movie Set Ignites California Brush Fire, Critically Injures Three

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion on a movie set, which left three people in critical condition in hospitals and ignited a brush fire outside Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

Three critical burn patients were transported, an LACFD dispatcher said.

The Rye Fire, located at 25104 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita, was initially a quarter-acre fire, which began to spread uphill, the LACFD announced on Twitter.

UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021

Two Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations helicopters were dispatched and made water drops, standard procedure for a brush fire. Authorities said the fire was halted at 1-acre.

