Connections: Understanding defamation and its impact

Two companies are preparing to file what could become one of the most influential defamation lawsuits ever seen in this country. The companies are Dominion and Smartmatic, which have endured weeks of allegations that they helped Democrats rig the election for Joe Biden. There is no evidence that the companies worked to steal votes from Donald Trump, but that has not stopped Fox News, Newsmax, and OAN from continually airing claims that the companies are corrupt. Now the companies want damages, and it could change the way media companies think about airing political propaganda.

Our guest helps us understand defamation and its impact: