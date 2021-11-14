-
ConnectionsTwo companies are preparing to file what could become one of the most influential defamation lawsuits ever seen in this country. The companies are…
New research finds that most Americans agree about how far they are willing to let the government go to protect the public during the pandemic. We have a…
ConnectionsExperts in the legal field are warning consumers about scams and fraudulent online tools that target vulnerable populations and essential workers during…
ConnectionsHow much do you know about the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA)? The proposed amendment would guarantee equal legal rights for Americans regardless of sex. It…
ConnectionsA federal court recently ruled that politicians can't block followers on Twitter. The decision came after critics of President Trump sued him because he…
ConnectionsNew York State has joined a list of more than 40 other states in banning what experts call revenge porn. It refers to the venue for distribution of nude…
ConnectionsDo you know someone who has left Facebook out of concerns about privacy? Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress over how his…
Connections"Finger Lakin' Good?" Yes, that's the name for a new resort near Canandaigua Lake chosen by local businessman Brian Mastrosimone. But Kentucky Fried…
ConnectionsDo we have the "right to be forgotten?" Parts of Europe have adopted a law bearing that name, essentially saying that search engines like Google can be…
ConnectionsThe University at Buffalo has launched an Innocence and Justice Project, devoted to helping inmates who were wrongfully convicted have their convictions…