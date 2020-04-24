We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: Exploring civil liberties during the pandemic
New research finds that most Americans agree about how far they are willing to let the government go to protect the public during the pandemic. We have a conversation about civil liberties, and where the line should be when it comes to government restrictions.
Our guests weigh in:
- Kevin Cope, associate professor of law, and director of the Immigration Law Program at the University of Virginia School of Law
- Lauren Hall, associate professor of political science in the College of Liberal Arts at RIT