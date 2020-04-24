© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Coronavirus News
Connections: Exploring civil liberties during the pandemic

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2020
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

New research finds that most Americans agree about how far they are willing to let the government go to protect the public during the pandemic. We have a conversation about civil liberties, and where the line should be when it comes to government restrictions.

Our guests weigh in:

  • Kevin Cope, associate professor of law, and director of the Immigration Law Program at the University of Virginia School of Law
  • Lauren Hall, associate professor of political science in the College of Liberal Arts at RIT

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
