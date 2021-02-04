Connections: Discussing the state of nursing homes in New York

Discussing the state of nursing homes in New York

Governor Cuomo is facing increasing criticism over the way the state has handled COVID-19 in nursing homes. Attorney General Tish James recently released a report indicating New York State has severely undercounted the number of nursing home deaths related to the pandemic. Advocates have been calling for change in nursing homes long before the pandemic, and now they feel that the door is finally open to achieve those changes.

We discuss it with our guests: