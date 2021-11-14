coronavirus death

-
Monroe County reported another 149 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 1,175 new cases reported over the last week.The seven-day rolling average of…
-
ConnectionsGovernor Cuomo is facing increasing criticism over the way the state has handled COVID-19 in nursing homes. Attorney General Tish James recently released…
-
The latest numbers from the Monroe County Health Department show there were 32 new positive cases of the coronavirus and one new death. The numbers…
-
The Monroe County public health department said Friday that four more people have died of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total death toll to 143.The…
-
The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units in Monroe County ticked down again on Thursday, according to figures from the…
-
The Monroe County public health department confirmed six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 121.The health department said 40…
-
The Monroe County public health department confirmed one new death from COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total to 113.It was the lowest…
-
On Tuesday, the Monroe County Health Department reported four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 112.Out of that total, only…
-
The number of people in Monroe County who have died from COVID-19 has reached 99, including three since Friday, the county health department said Saturday…
-
Monroe County’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two on Wednesday, according to data from the county public health department.Eighty-eight people have now…