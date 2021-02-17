Connections: Discussing the RPO's 2020-2021 season with new music director Andreas Delfs

Discussing the RPO's 2020-2021 season with new music director Andreas Delfs

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has a new music director. Andreas Delfs is a native of Germany and has held chief artistic posts with orchestras in Europe and North America. He has been a frequent guest conductor of the RPO.

Delfs joins us this hour to discuss his work, his priorities for the RPO, and the orchestra’s 2021 season – one of its most diverse. Our guests: