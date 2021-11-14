-
Among the many lessons we’ve learned this past year is this: most of us will never take live music for granted again. The Rochester Philharmonic...
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra has a new music director. Andreas Delfs is a native of Germany and has held chief artistic posts with orchestras in…
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021-22 Philharmonics Series -- its first under forthcoming Music Director Andreas Delfs -- is a subtle balance…
Andreas Delfs, the seasoned maestro who the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra named Tuesday as its new music director, is a conventional choice to lead the…
This HomeStage performance comes all the way from the Lone Star State.Oboist Erin Hannigan is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and she played in…
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra confirmed Tuesday that it is postponing or canceling all of its September, October and November traditional…
Beating New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the punch by one news cycle, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced Thursday afternoon that it was…
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra held its first livestreamed performance Friday morning for classrooms whose field trips were canceled due to coronavirus…
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Eastman School of Music have agreed to postpone all RPO concerts in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre effective…
The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2020-21 season will inevitably be viewed through the lens of Ward Stare’s final season as music director.In six…