Connections: Discussing the gaming industry during the pandemic and its potential for the future

Gaming and tech experts say the video game industry is thriving during the pandemic. The games are serving as a way for people to stay connected while being physically distanced.
Rochester has a growing community of game developers. This hour, we talk to local experts about the current and future state of the gaming industry and its impact on the local economy. Our guests:
- Rob Mostyn, director and co-founder of ROC Game Dev, and coordinator of the digital games hub at the RIT MAGIC Center
- Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning
- Jenn Hinton, associate director of RIT’S MAGIC Center
- Kristen Seversky, local gamer who supports the Rochester gaming scene