Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, February 3

First hour: Epidemiologist Julia Marcus on how vaccines can change social interactions

Second hour: Evaluating policing procedures that involve minors

"Vaccinated People Are Going to Hug Each Other." That's the title of the latest op-ed from Julia Marcus, epidemiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School. Writing for the Atlantic Monthly, Marcus emphasizes hope when it comes to vaccines bringing an end to the pandemic. She argues that the prevailing message in the U.S. -- that because the vaccines aren't perfect, vaccinated people shouldn't let their guards down, even among other vaccinated people -- creates the misimpression that vaccines offer little benefit. "Trying to eliminate even the lowest-risk changes in behavior both underestimates people’s need to be close to one another and discourages the very thing that will get everyone out of this mess: vaccine uptake," she writes. Marcus joins us for the hour. Our guest:

Julia Marcus, epidemiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School

Then in our second hour, leaders across the community are responding to Rochester Police Department officers handcuffing and pepper spraying a nine-year-old girl on Friday. The incident has brought more national attention to policing in Rochester. Reverend Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry and mental health advocate Melanie Funchess are among the leaders calling for comprehensive and culturally responsive mental health services, as well as for RPD to change its procedures involving minors. They join us this hour to discuss these issues and more. Our guests: